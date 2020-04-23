Need for moral responsibility

THE EDITOR: The general attitude and behaviour of many of our citizens seem to suggest uncaring and irresponsible conduct. We must however keep in mind that the things we say and the manner in which we behave can prove to be either edifying or damaging to our social landscape.

In other words, the future of our nation can be best realised by our willingness to contribute meaningfully by encouraging words and positive actions. Such would constitute a favourable recipe for transforming the manner in which our youths think and behave.

By and large, the majority of our problems stem from the reckless and irresponsible behaviour witnessed among our adult population. Violent forms of behaviour can be easily adopted by tender minds.

Our youths are the products of the home and community. Thieves and bandits do not originate from outer space. They are not produced in factories. They are all produced in the home and community. Their leaders and icons are often hardback men and women who need to claim responsibility for exemplifying irresponsible conduct. Where do doctors, lawyers, teachers, tradesmen, clerks, bandits, wife beaters, and murderers come from? Just remember that they were once youths who were unfortunately misguided by adults in their home and community.

There needs to be a moral conscience so that the future of our country would be bright and promising.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail