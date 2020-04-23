Msgr Pereira: Spread Muslim fast to other religions

Monsignor Christian Pereira

RC priest Msgr Christian Pereira has spoken out about fasting during covid19, when there is a temptation is to overeat, as people remain locked in their homes to curb the spread of the virus.

The Muslim community is expected to begin fasting in observance of the holy month of Ramadan on Friday.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims around the world as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection. It is a commemoration of Mohammed’s first revelation and regarded as one of the five Pillars of Islam

Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, when they break their fast with large iftars (dinners) at mosques throughout the country.

However, mosques like other places of worship, remain closed as the world grapples with coronavirus.

In a message to the Muslim community on Thursday, Fr Pereira observed, “During this stay-at-home period many persons have difficulty with the temptation to overeat.

“We all know that as good as food is, too much of it is detrimental to our wellbeing.”

He said it would do TT a lot of good if citizens of other religious disciplines can join in this period of fasting.

“It is providential that the Muslim community is entering the Holy Month of Ramadan and like all good religions they encourage their members and others to cultivate the great discipline of fasting.

“We are reminded that the Holy Book of all religions encourage its members to keep fast. The month of fasting is a time of ‘spiritual renewal’ that can bond the members of a family (religious or otherwise) together and strengthen our self-discipline.”

He said fasting is always a holy exercise, and one which Christians have just come out of – Lent, when they too fasted, for 40 days.

“It will do all of us a great good if we can join with the Muslim community and cultivate this discipline to help us sustain ourselves during this covid19 period.”

Pereira said it may even help to control the inclination to domestic violence.

“It will help us to realise that food is not the only thing for us to live by, it will enable us to focus more on the Almighty who alone can sustain us and who will eventually lead us through the pandemic to a nobler life.”

“Happy Fasting dear Muslims, happy fasting to all people of good will.”