Karim: Be our brother’s keeper this Ramadan

-

MUSLIMS the world over are looking out for the new moon, expected to be visible on Wednesday, to begin the month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday, Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim joined with the imams in his constituency for prayer as he offered items to be used during the observance of Ramadan.

“The fact is as we prepare for Ramadan Muslims are unable to participate in congregational prayers and social gatherings at the mosques as a result of the guidelines given during covid 19.

Nevertheless, he said. “During this time I believe families will bond together stronger as they observe this month of intense fast and prayer to the Almighty.”

Families will follow the custom of getting up early to begin the fast, he said, then share in Iftaar (meal) at sunset and pray together at home.

He explained that fasting during Ramadan is one of the fundamental pillars of Islam, and Muslims are commanded to do so in the Holy Quran.

He quoted Chapter 2 Verse 183 which says, ‘O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed to those before you, that ye may (learn) self-restraint’.

He urged Muslims to remember Ramadan is a month of renewing one’s faith in the Almighty and a time of patience and abstinence.

“Most importantly, it is a time of serving humanity and taking care of those less fortunate in society. Each of us can benefit from the lessons of this blessed month,” he said.

He told the imams of Chaguanas that the experience gained when a person refrains from food and drink during the day allows one to empathise with those who live like this every day.

“It teaches us what is really necessary to survive. It also highlights how much we waste and how extravagant our lives have become.”

During this pandemic, he said, “We in TT need to be our brothers’ keeper more than ever, and as we strive to be righteous and God-fearing we must remember the words of the Prophet Muhammad, upon whom be peace; ‘the best of mankind is the one who is most beneficial to them.’

Karim took the opportunity to ask the nation to be safe and at the same time reach out to others in their time of need. He extended Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community and the nation.