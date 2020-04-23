Jail or $20k fine for illegal fires

Country Control Fire Officer of the TT Fire Service, Tobago Division, David Thomas is urging citizens to obtain a fire permit before they light outdoor fires during the dry season.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Thomas said it is currently illegal to light outdoor fires. He said the fire season runs from December 1 to June 30 and without a permit, people can be fined $20,000 or face six months' imprisonment.

He said the fire service continues to receive reports of people lighting fires indiscriminately. Thomas said while the fire service is ready and prepared to handle bush fires during this dry season, citizens must be aware of the law.

He said the number of bush fires the fire service has responded to over the past month has grown from just under 100 to almost 1,000.

“When you consider the fire season, there are few things that you must take into consideration: the place is very hot, dry and windy, all three elements assist with fire spread in a very rapid way. Therefore, there is the chance that you may never be able to control that fire that you light, so we’re asking you to stay away from it,” Thomas said.

He said people engaging in illegal acts will face the law.

“We have had incidents recorded on cameras with persons lighting these fires and those incidents are being pursued as we speak.

“We have a lot of lawlessness happening in the society, just two nights ago our appliances were responding to a bush fire in Belle Garden and the lawlessness went to the extent where residents of the area blocked the fire service appliances from proceeding to this call and the police had to be summoned.”

In terms of structural fires, Thomas said over the past week the fire service responded to three different instances.

"What we found happening with one of the cases, it was a family dispute where Molotov cocktails were thrown into the house.

“Just last weekend, we had a huge bush fire that required all our resources in the area of the bunker at Studley Park, and while that was happening it had this terrible accident at Speyside when all the resources from all the stations were drawn into action to mitigate the situation surrounding these two incidents.”

Additionally, Thomas said on Wednesday a house in the Darryl Spring area was destroyed by a bush fire.

“We are pursuing the investigations because there might be some malicious intent, because we responded to that fire no less than three times and eventually the building was destroyed.

“So, we are looking at a society that is not showing huge responsibility in terms of their own safety and in terms of their own practices, so we are again appealing to the public… it is a huge loss to you and to the State when you act irresponsible and we’re therefore asking that you change that mode of operation, that mode of behaviour so that your contribution towards society would be of greater value.”

Asked who should the public call when witnessing illegal fires being lit, Thomas said, "Police, to ensure that the laws of the country are upheld, and the fire services also has a responsibility as the fire guardian has all the same roles and responsibilities as a constable and you can be arrested.”

Thomas said the fire service has 16 fire guardians on-board until June 30 and they are well trained to attend to any fire hazard that may arise and should be consulted if someone wants to light a fire.

“You communicate with the fire guardian responsible for your area and a visit would be made to your premises. He would inspect your premises, he would issue you with a fire permit and the fire permit gives all the guidelines in relation to when you can burn, what you ought not to burn, what to do while burning is taking place as well as to sensitise all the persons in close proximity to where you live, where you are to light this fire, so that when this fire is lit it would not affect other persons nor will there be a chance for this fire to spread and be a danger or cause destruction to your property or anybody else’s.”