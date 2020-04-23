Hypertension patients, diabetics at high risk for covid 19

The elderly are not the only people especially at risk for contracting covid19. People with hypertension, diabetes and kidney disease are also at high risk.

So said Dr Neil Bhagwandass, nephrologist at San Fernando Hospital, at the Wednesday's covid19 update at the Ministry of Health headquarters on Park Street in Port of Spain.

He listed the categories of people especially susceptible to the disease, which also included people who have suffered strokes or who have had lung diseases.