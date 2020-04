Grande man found dead

Police confirmed the discovery of the body of a 45-year-old man in some bushes at Barker Trace, Coalmine, Sangre Grande.

While details are still forthcoming, Newsday understands the body was found early on Thursday morning.

He was identified as Shameed Ali. It appeared he had been shot.

Someone who saw the body alerted the police, who cordoned off and began processing the scene, gathering evidence and interviewing people.