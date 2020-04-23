Don’t open floodgates

THE EDITOR: I am appealing to the Government to be absolutely certain that it is safe before it gives the go-ahead for bars and eating places to be reopened.

While I sympathise with all the owners and I myself am not happy being under this necessary lockdown, I can just envisage the stampede (I’m sorry but I can’t think of a more appropriate word knowing Trinis) that will follow the reopening of these establishments.

It would be like opening the floodgates. Limes, parties and profound celebrating will be the order of the day and understandably so. But it’s scary if some unsuspecting covid19 carriers are among the celebrants.

It’s not going to be an easy decision to make so I hope proper thought is given to it.

WAYNE DOPSON

via e-mail