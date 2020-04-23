Debe HDC tenant stays, ‘landlord’ gets the boot

The office of the Housing Development Corporation, South Quay, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE LICENSEE of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) unit in Wellington Gardens, Debe, has been issued an eviction notice, after illegally subletting it to a family.

The HDC issued a statement on Thursday saying the decision was taken after an investigation, which found both parties culpable.

But the HDC has given the family permission to stay at least for two months, after which it will do an assessment interview. It said it was “aware of the current effects of the covid19 pandemic on many citizens.”

Newsday reported earlier this week that the mother of the family had posted on social media that their landlord, the owner of the house, was evicting them because they could not afford to pay rent this month as a result of the covid19 pandemic.

She is a domestic worker, but has not been working since the stay-at-home measures were implemented, and her husband is a salesman. They have three children.

She said the family was looking for somewhere else to live, and asked the public for help.

She also reported to the police that the landlord had threatened her family. He denied this.

The release said the HDC has a “zero-tolerance position in relation to subletting” and that all HDC agreements “provide for the termination of the tenancy, if the tenant breaches these terms.

HDC managing director Brent Lyons said if someone opts to sublet a unit, it is an indication that he or she may not truly have needed a government-subsidised home and is ultimately preventing other deserving applicants from having access to shelter.

“The HDC,” he said, “therefore wishes to send a message to subletters that their unjust actions will not be tolerated.”

The landlord of the Debe house lives in a property owned by his wife.

Lyons said once the stay-at-home measures have been relaxed, the HDC will do the necessary investigations in other communities too in an effort to stop illegal subletting.

Those found guilty will have their agreements terminated, but consideration will be given to active occupants, once they meet the qualification criteria.

“In light of the clandestine nature of subletting,” the release asked anyone with information on subletting in HDC communities to send details to the corporation privately.