Cops arrest man in Guapo forest

Police investigators searching for the murderer/s and evidence regarding two decapitated bodies found in a forested area in Guapo on Wednesday instead found a man with a loaded hunting gun.

The man, 32, of Huberts Town in Gonzales Village, is expected to face a Point Fortin magistrate on Thursday charged with having the shotgun and six rounds of 12-gauge cartridges.

Reports said shortly after 5 pm South Western Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police spotted the man holding the weapon. Some of the officers were Cpl Thompson, PCs Williams, Francis and Andrews and WPC Homer.

On seeing the police he tried to run. But they held him and seized the gun.

PC Francis is investigating.