CoP calls on public: Give info to reduce murders

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith. -

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says while the police are working at full capacity to solve murders and prevent them where possible, the public should also do its part by giving information on violent crimes.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday, Griffith said the police were doing their best to curb murders and other violent crimes but relied on information from the public for their investigations.

"Even as officers are turning their blood to water to tackle murders, the citizens still have to come forward and give information.

"In situations where the police shoot someone, everyone seems to be a witness. But that isn't the case for the murders."

He said public co-operation with the police was crucial in fighting crime.

The murder toll for 2020 thus far is 159, which matches the toll for the same period last year.

The most recent murders are those reported in Pt Fortin, where two headless bodies were found in Guapo. and in Windsor Park, Couva, where a brother and sister. Vishal and Vishanie Chitbahal. were shot dead.