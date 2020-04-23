Campbell credits SporTT for long-distance aid

Teniel Campbell sends love to family members and fans from her Italian base on Monday. -

PRO cyclist, Teniel Campbell is using her time away from outdoor training to place significant emphasis on elevating her mental strengths during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Campbell is based in covid19-stricken Italy, having only joined her first professional cycling club, Valcar Travel & Service, four months ago. Since arriving at her new European base, the recently crowned 2019 First Citizens Bank Sportswoman of the Year has shown good promise on the circuit.

However, since the worldwide spread of the novel coronavirus, especially in Italy, the former Caribbean Road and Time Trial champion has been restricted to training indoors, abiding by the Italian government’s restrictions and maintaining social distancing.

As a 22-year-old cyclist, Campbell is now utilising the services of Sport Company of TT (SporTT) sport psychology consultant, Amanda Johnson, to discover new strategies for managing a strong mental balance during this downtime.

In a detailed post to social media on Monday, the seasoned road racer credited Johnson for her long-distance expertise and also acknowledged SporTT’ Kairon Serrette for his contributions to her development.

“Thank you (Kairon Serrette) for the advanced recommendations of attaining a psychologist. Every week or two, (Amanda Johnson) has been trying to help understand my concerns as well as directing me to new methodologies. One of the most challenging part to me seemed to be having to forcefully shut down my brain to protect my mental health,” she posted.

Campbell admitted she sometimes overthinks about the current situation which drives her to becoming melancholy. Her daily routine basically entails training, cooking, cleaning and rest.

She, however, chose to remain optimistic amidst it all, although thousands of miles away from loved ones and residing in one of the most affected countries courtesy coronavirus.

“Life is all about overcoming and rising above your trials and tribulations. This current crisis may seem as though there is no light at the end of the tunnel as so many things are uncertain. However, be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, you will never, ever have enough,” she added, quoting media executive Oprah Winfrey.

Campbell has also began incorporating Zwift – a virtual running and cycling programme – throughout her indoor training regimes. Zwift allows participants to set up training plans, group rides and races while connecting with fellow users online.

“New personal bests, new everything but I still cannot win a race on Zwift! Nevertheless I am thankful for Zwift for allowing me to have some ‘meetups’ with my team-mates and cycling friends in the virtual world. There is a positive in every situation.

“Regardless of the size of the steps you are currently taking in coping with the situation at hands, you should give yourself a pat on the back for your efforts,” she added. Campbell concluded, “I know it is not a bed of roses. I am ‘all alone inside a house but I am not alone’. Grazie mille (Thanks a lot) to all who are always at my side! We are stronger together.”