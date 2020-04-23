Brother, sister gunned down at home

Stock photo

Gunmen shot and killed two siblings on Thursday morning at their home in California, Couva.

Police identified the victims as Vishanie Chitbahal, 23, and her 25-year-old brother Vishal.

Police said shortly after 7 am, two gunmen entered the house at Sand Road in Windsor Park and shot Chitbahal. She died at the scene.

Her brother heard the commotion and when he came out of his bedroom, the killers shot him in his chest before running off.

He was taken to the hospital where he died on arrival.

The brother and sister lived with their parents.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.