Auto Dealers head:Make garages an essential business

Visham Babwah -

President of the Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA) Visham Babwah wants government to reconsider opening garages and some of their in-house service departments.

Babwah said new vehicles bought from his and other dealerships need in-house servicing according to th new owners’ warranties However, he said, dealers cannot now honour these warranties and he fears they would be held accountable if something should go wrong with these vehicles.

In an interview on Tuesday, Babwah said, “Government cannot stifle one portion of the economy.”

He said some way must be found to gradually put some businesses, such as the automotive sector, on the essential list. At the moment, markets, supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and some retail outlets such as vegetables stalls and parlours can open until 6 pm. Opening hours for hardware, plumbing and electrical outlets have been reduced from six to three days a week from 8am-noon.

Babwah, who specialises in hybrid and electric vehicles, said he would welcome a similar limited opening arrangement for automotive dealers.

“Lots of people have been contacting me to have their vehicles serviced. These include essential workers – doctors, nurses, other health care professionals, police officers, soldiers – who have three- and five-year warranties on their vehicles.”

Government has allowed certain garages which service vehicles for the essential services to remain open. Babwah said not many people repair these types of vehicles, and he and other dealers have service department to repair and service the vehicles they sell. “People who purchased vehicles from us cannot take it anywhere else to service because that would void their warranty. They have to take it to the dealer who sold them the vehicle. “This is proving to be a very serious problem, because if the dealer does not service these vehicles and something goes wrong with the vehicles, then the dealer will be at fault and liable.

“We are asking for the reopening of some of the dealerships – open not to sell cars, but to service individuals and essential workers who need their vehicles serviced or repaired.”

He said once vehicles are on the road, they will need servicing, and garages and parts outlets should also remain open for limited hours.

During Tuesday’s Ministry of Health covid19 media briefing, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said it is too soon to talk about reopening businesses.