4 more recovered covid19 patients discharged

FOUR more recovered covid19 patients have been discharged, bringing the total to 41.

In its 10am update on Thursday, the Health Ministry said three patients from the Sangre Grande step-down facility and one from the Home of Football Wellness Centre in Couva were discharged on Wednesday night.

No new tests have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), with the total remaining at 1,454. From that total, 234 were repeated tests.

The number of confirmed cases also remains unchanged at 115.

The ministry said nine patients were moved from the Caura Hospital to the Home of Football.

There are 23 hospitalised patients, none of whom are in the High-Dependency Unit or the Intensive Care Unit.

All 23 patients are at the Couva Hospital and are not bedridden.

Twelve recovering patients are at the Sangre Grande facility and 31 are at the Home of Football.