4 more recovered covid19 patients discharged

The total number of discharged, recovered covid19 patients is now 45 – four more than in the Health Ministry's 10am update on Thursday.

In its 4pm update, the ministry said three of the patients had been sent home from the Couva Hospital, and one from the Home of Football Wellness Centre in Balmain, Couva.

There was also an increase in the number of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing. This total was 1,454 this morning but is now 1,459.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 115 and the number of deaths at eight.