Young: Over 33,000 TT nationals outside

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says over 33, 000 TT nationals are stranded outside of TT because of covid19.

As difficult as this is, Young stressed, " We have no intention at this stage to allow our borders to become porous to allow persons free flow of access."

TT's borders were closed on March 23 as part of measures to prevent the spread of covid 19.

At the virtual news conference on Wednesday, Young highlighted covid 19 resurgences in Singapore, Japan and South Korea because those countries relaxed their restrictions.

"Just imagine if we even allow importation of 100 or 200 persons to run the risk of bringing a second wave of the virus.

"We cannot allow to happen. We are doing everything we can to protect our borders and to protect the population here in TT."

One of the Prime Minister's daughters is among the 330,000 stranded nationals. Young said, "We each, we all have family members who are outside. None of us is immune, including myself."

While he is bombarded daily by requests from people who want to re-enter TT, Young said sucj exemptions "are continuing in the strictest of ways."

He also disclosed that Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses wrote to one Caricom country when Government learnt it was being used "as a jumping point" by people who are trying to enter TT. Young said the Government asked that country not to allow them to do so and to respect TT's decision to close its borders.

Young said the 33 TT nationals who returned home from Barbados on Tuesday "were in a very, very different category, even before they arrived in Barbados." He said there was an agreement with the Barbados government for them to be able to return home once they completed their quarantine and covid19 testing there. Young said he spoke with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and Barbados Attorney General Dale Marshall about this on March 23.

Young empathised with 250 TT nationals now stuck on cruise ships spread throughout the Western Hemisphere because of covid19. But he added that airlines and cruise ships have been identified as "nest beds potentially for transmission of the virus".

On a CCN TV6 story about a person in Venezuela who claimed he went to Margarita to seek cancer treatment for a relative, Young said that was "completely fake and false." He added the person's family contacted him and distanced themselves from the claims in the story.

On TT nationals stranded in Venezuela and Margarita, Young said hotels there have agreed to charge them US$10 per night for accommodation.

He said he was in constant communication with the Suriname government and the local employers of TT nationals in Suriname, and they were "well stocked" in terms of money and are staying in safe environments.

Due to the fluidity of the pandemic, Young said there is no set time to reopen TT's borders.