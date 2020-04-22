Young: Businesses seeking loopholes in rules

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

Businesses have been trying to create loopholes in the Public Health Ordinance, National Security Minister Stuart Young said at the April 22 Ministry of Health virtual media conference.

He said people have been buying bread, putting it in their stores and calling their business a bakery. Businesses are "suddenly" selling mops, brooms and disinfectant, claiming to be a grocery store.

"These attempts to circumvent the regulations – the measures designed to protect us the population – really just make everyone's life that much more difficult. We will continue to do what is needed to be done."

He said Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith continues to be in constant contact with him to discuss the regulations and determine which businesses fall within them.

"Sometimes I get things that I pass on to him and discuss it with regard to interpretation. We may not always get it 100 per cent right, but again I can ensure the population that every single decision being made is to protect you, the population."