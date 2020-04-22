Teachers, ministry deserve our praise

THE EDITOR: As a parent, I commend the teachers who are utilising online teaching methods to ensure that their students, who remain at home due to the covid19 pandemic, receive an education. This action clearly demonstrates the dedication and commitment of our teachers in carrying out their duties under very stressful conditions.

In this modern age, it is very important for teachers to use any means of online learning to teach their students who have been forced to miss out on valuable class time due no fault of their own.

Teachers are ensuring that their students receive an education which is a basic human right under national and international laws.

Teachers are also doing their very best to mould their pupils into disciplined, responsible and hard-working members of society. This will benefit the nation in years to come.

I also commend the Ministry of Education for having the vision to implement, in partnership with TTT, online classes for Standard Five students with teachers who seem to be very competent at their craft. They explain the maths, language arts and creative writing in a clear, easy-to-understand manner which, I’m sure, is helping the stay-at-home Standard Five pupils to get a solid understanding of these subjects as they prepare to write the SEA exam.

In this difficult time with schools being closed, I urge teachers to continue conducting their online teaching for the sake of our children and our country.

JENNIFER MARSHAL

Port of Spain