Some food for thought, Mr Rowley

THE EDITOR: It is surprising to read that the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries is giving out 50,000 packets of seeds for cultivation by citizens.

But the ministry has not said where to access them and when. I am wondering however if Prime Minister Dr Rowley has abandoned his plans to import yam and other ground provision from Ghana.

It certainly appears so as the Prime Minister is now urging the people to get involved in backyard gardening. Is this going to create a problem between Ghana and TT?

I also want to know if importing these products from Ghana makes any sense. The whole idea of importing yam and other products was foolhardy in the first place as it was going to result in much-needed foreign exchange going abroad, and at the same would send the message that home gardening was a waste of time.

Another point to ponder is whether the Government is considering a system of price control on food items as these items have skyrocketed and are out of the reach of the poor, the needy and the unemployed.

These issues are worth giving serious thought and attention by the Prime Minister.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo