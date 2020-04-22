Sagicor Life to stage virtual townhall meeting

Sagicor President and CEO Ravi Rambarran. - Sagicor

Sagicor Life Inc will host a virtual townhall meeting for clients across all business lines in the Southern and Dutch Caribbean as well as Eastern Caribbean and Belize territories.

The meeting will take place on Friday at 2 pm and will be streamed live via the company’s Facebook and YouTube channels, in addition to its website, Sagicor.com via the url www.sagicor.com/en/Virtual-Townhall. Clients can also access the townhall via Sagicor Life Inc or Sagicor General’s Instagram pages, on Twitter via SagicorGroup or LinkedIn via Sagicor Financial Corporation. Clients are encouraged to email their queries to InThisTogether@sagicor.com.

Panelists will be Ravi Rambarran – President & CEO of Sagicor Life Inc, and business leaders from Trinidad and Tobago, Dutch Caribbean, the OECS and Barbados.

Rambarran, in a press release, described the event as a continuation of the company’s commitment to facilitating meaningful engagement with clients and stakeholders during covid19.

“As a company we have a made promise to improve the lives of those in the communities within which we operate, and this cannot be achieved without understanding the needs of these individuals and their families. Over the last few weeks we have rolled out a number of initiatives aimed at providing relief and support to our clients and the wider public and we want to use this townhall meeting to gain some feedback on those, as well as listen to and address any concerns they may have,” said Rambarran.

Since the advent of covid19 restrictions, Sagicor has instituted several policies aimed at the continuation of business, providing financial relief for those whose incomes have been negatively impacted, donating resources to support the most vulnerable and at risk, along with assisting families to cope with the imposed restrictions around movement and socialisation.

The company has assisted clients by facilitating early payment of pension to ensure the elderly can meet their current financial needs, in addition to offering the option of a deferral of payments on both residential and commercial mortgages. Sagicor also donated US$1 million to support covid19 containment and treatment efforts across the region, while several thousands of dollars having been donated to provide care packages to the elderly, homeless and disadvantaged members of the society.