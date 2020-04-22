News
Photos of the Day: April 22
Jeff Mayers
An Hour Ago
Are these chickens having some fun at our expense since social gatherings have been curtailed due to covid19 restrictions? Vashti Singh captured this hilarious moment at Waterloo. It seems the perfect set up for a meal of yard fowl at a river lime, but with no one to cook it! - Vashti Singh
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
Amateur photographer Patricia Grell always has her old but faithful Canon Powershot SX260HS at hand. It perfectly captured this bee coming to land on a flower. - Patrick Grell
Sunset over the orchard at Mud House Museum, Avocat. - Andrea R. Bullock
A police officer on Wednesday, reminds a man that there is to be no vending on the street in Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle
Nekiesha Sorias shows off her "ice cream" bananas to Derek Amorer at the Kapok Hotel farmers market in Maraval. The hotel allowed farmers the use of its carpark for the market with the help of The National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO). - SUREASH CHOLAI
This sunset was captured as I completed yet another stay at home workout on my balcony in St. James. - Jon Mahabir
The Nazir Ahmad Seemab Memorial Masjid mosque in Charliville. The Muslim month of fasting, Ramadan, begins on April 23. How will covid19 restrictions affect their fasting and preparation for Eid-ul-Fitr, only time will tell. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Submission from our 18 year old hobbyist photographer capturing this blue and yellow Macaw from her backyard. - Shania Rambharose
A fire officer from the Savonetta fire station, California, using a fire beater to out a bush fire along Indian trail road, Couva where a large grassy area was on fire near the Couva hospital where covid 19 positive patients are being treated. - L Holder
Romulas Ramoutar uses this machine to crush and juice sugar cane, which he then sells at the Kapok Hotel farmers market in Maraval. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Comments
"Photos of the Day: April 22"