Photos of the Day: April 22

Are these chickens having some fun at our expense since social gatherings have been curtailed due to covid19 restrictions? Vashti Singh captured this hilarious moment at Waterloo. It seems the perfect set up for a meal of yard fowl at a river lime, but with no one to cook it! - Vashti Singh

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.