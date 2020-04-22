Patrol finds murdered man's body in Bon Air

Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol stumbled on the body of a man who was shot dead in Bon Air on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they were on patrol at around 3 pm when they found a body with bullet wounds on Ninth Avenue, Bon Air.

Homicide investigators and a district medical officer was called in, They declared the man dead at the scene.

He was identified as 42-year-old Dion Fernandez, Police said he was well known to them.

Members of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are continuing enquiries.