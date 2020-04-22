Patrol finds murdered man's body in Bon Air
Members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol stumbled on the body of a man who was shot dead in Bon Air on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said they were on patrol at around 3 pm when they found a body with bullet wounds on Ninth Avenue, Bon Air.
Homicide investigators and a district medical officer was called in, They declared the man dead at the scene.
He was identified as 42-year-old Dion Fernandez, Police said he was well known to them.
Members of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region II are continuing enquiries.
Comments
"Patrol finds murdered man’s body in Bon Air"