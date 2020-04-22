Over 250 TT nationals stuck on cruise ships

National Security Minister Stuart Young - SUREASH CHOLAI

National Security Minister Stuart Young says “well over 250” TT nationals are currently stuck on cruise ships across the region.

He made the statement at the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Wednesday.

He said many of them wish to come home, but reminded the public that the government does not plan to reopen the country’s borders anytime soon.

“Understand how quickly that will feed into our environment.

“From what we’ve been told, each and every one of them are in their own rooms and being fed properly and having entertainment. We understand, because even people here who have stay-at-home measures, the difficulty you face – you begin to get literal cabin fever.”

But he said TT cannot handle the surge of bringing home those on cruise ships, though it is a difficult decision to make.

“It is one that personally weighs on me very heavily. And in particular, when I discuss these provisions with my Cabinet colleagues and the Prime Minister.

"But it is a necessary measure that we must continue to take at this stage.”