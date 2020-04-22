No plans to open cloth stores for making masks

Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh. -

There are no plans to reopen cloth stores to facilitate the demand for cloth masks.

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh told the public at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, “I don’t think we are going down that way right now. I’m told the private sector is making cloth masks for their employees and to give to FEEL (an NGO, Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life).”

He was responding to a question on the need for more cloth to make masks.