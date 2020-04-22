MoH: Still at 115 covid19 cases

At 10 pm on Wednesday, a total of 1,454 covid19 samples have been to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing. This number reflects an increase of five samples sent to CARPHA since the Ministry of Health's 4pm.

According to the Health Ministry's 10pm update, the number of confirmed cases stands at 115. The number of discharged patients remains 37 while the number of deaths stands at eight. The last reported death was on April 6.

In the 10am update on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported three patients from the Couva hospital, one from Caura and five from Sangre Grande Centre (Brooklyn) had been discharged.