Key players, women missing from team

THE EDITOR: Women for Peace and Justice notes with disappointment the composition of the Road Map to Recovery team selected and headed by the Prime Minister to chart the recovery process as a result of covid19.

In so doing, we echo the sentiments expressed by other entities and individuals in calling for a more diverse and representative grouping who will be tasked with the responsibility for taking the country out of these uncertain times.

The exclusion of key players contradicts a statement echoed by our Prime Minister that “we are in this together.” There is a glaring sectoral gap. For example, there are no representatives from the agriculture sector in a time when food security should be a priority.

Of great concern is the absence of strong civil society and women’s movement voices on the recovery team. A representative from the Opposition would have signalled a genuine intent to establish a truly representative team.

A road map to recovery by a top-heavy economic elite will not address the issues of human welfare and development. Marginalised and vulnerable communities require targeted interventions, which financial resources alone cannot fix.

Women’s inequality and gender justice have been ignored and rejected even in booming economies. Yet women’s movements are the ones to champion innovative strategies to address social development needs in the midst of their own marginalisation from power, access to resources and decision-making.

Our organisation is of the opinion that covid19 presents a huge opportunity to end the general male domination in decision-making in politics and economics. It’s an opportunity to imagine and present an alternative decision-making process. One in which a “bigger, better, faster reign” with bullying and rage is replaced by more equal, inclusive and peaceful arrangements.

Empathetic leadership is what is needed to take us through this difficult period. Leadership which responds to citizens’ genuine feelings of uncertainty, anxiety, fear and anger. Compassion is not a sign of weakness but rather a demonstration of extreme strength in times of crisis.

We urge our leaders to adopt people-centred processes, participatory and humane decision-making. Let us not view this as an opportunity missed but as an opening to conceptualise and adopt transformational strategies in the best interest of all our citizens.

Now is the time to embrace a governance model representative and responsive to the needs of the entire population.

SABRINA MOWLAH-BAKSH

Women for Peace and Justice