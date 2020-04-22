Govt to send care packages for TT students

National Security Minister Stuart Young. -

GOVERNMENT will be sending care packages for TT students at UWI campuses in the region.

Some students were not able to return home before TT's borders were closed last month to prevent the spread of covid19.

National Security Minister Stuart Young made the announcement at the virtual news conference on Wednesday.

Young said the Prime Minister decided on Wednesday these packages are to be sent to these students by next week. Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Education Minister Anthony Garcia are working to get them ready for dispatch by April 27.

While this relief will be sent to these students. Young said TT's borders will not be reopened at this time because it will make TT vulnerable to second and third surges of covid19 , He said this decision is justified by evidence from South Korea and Japan, where opening of those countries' borders has seen a resurgence in covid19 cases.

"We have no intention to allow our borders to become porous."

Young also said TT will not allow other Caricom countries whose borders remain open to be used as a jumping-off point, for anyone to try and enter TT.

He said Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses wrote a letter to one Caricom country making Government's position clear on this issue.

Young said Government's policy regarding any exemptions to people entering the country is being handled in the strictest manner.

Recalling one of the Prime Minister's daughters was amongst the TT nationals stranded overseas because of covid19, Young said, "None of us is immune, including myself."

He said "no amount of lawyering up" will change the way he handles requeststo enter TT.

Young also said he supported the police roadblocks done since Friday.