Cudjoe disappointed by postponed events

Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe. - Vidya Thurab

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe said she understands what TT athletes are experiencing during the covid19 pandemic as an avid participant in local 5K and half marathon events, but is keeping a positive mindset that the situation will end soon.

Sports locally, regionally and globally have been halted because of the virus, including long distance events. Cudjoe has competed in the Sea to Sea Half Marathon in her homeland of Tobago, the UWI Half Marathon and the Venture Credit Union 5K among others over the years.

The Sea to Sea event, which was scheduled to be held on May 16 and 17, has been postponed to November 14 and 15.

In an interview with Newsday, Cudjoe said she is disappointed by the postponed and cancelled events.

“It is a little frustrating, but we have to do what is necessary to protect public safety and our own personal safety.

I am an avid runner. I do 5Ks, half marathons and that kind of thing. I was really looking forward to Sea to Sea Marathon in May of this year, but all of that just had to be pushed to the side because of this whole covid situation.”

Cudjoe said she understands what the national senior and junior athletes are enduring at this time. She also gave them words of encouragement. “I feel it also for the athletes who were preparing for the Olympics and Carifta and all the other regional games, but my best advice is to keep your eyes on the prize.

This too shall pass, we just have to really work hard and work together to get through this so that we can move onto the future games.”

The 2020 Carifta Games was scheduled to take place in Bermuda from April 10 to 13. It was postponed initially, but was recently cancelled.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, originally carded to be held from July 24 to August 9 this year, has been postponed by one year and will take place from July 23 to August 8, 2021 in the same city. The Sports Minister said now is the time to follow all the stay at home guidelines, despite it being a challenge. “At the end of the day, we have to look out for the best interest of our citizens and ourselves.

It is harder than I thought it would be to be honest with you…the beach looking good, the road looking good and it is tempting, but we have to do what is necessary.”