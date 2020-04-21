Tyre importer challenges inspection fees

Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh. -

AN import and distribution tyre company has received the court’s permission to challenge a decision by the TT Bureau of Standards to increase the inspection fees for imported tyres.

On Monday, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh granted Rollin Tyres Importers Ltd permission to file a claim for judicial review.

The company, which is based in Debe and Couva, is complaining of the decision to increase inspection fees for commercial tyres and passenger tyres. The fee for commercial tyres went from $15 to $20, and passenger tyres went from $10 to $15.

In granting leave, Boodoosingh provided timelines for the filing of evidence by June. The next hearing will be held on July 16 at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

Rollin Tyre Importers has argued that the decision, taken on August 25, 2018, was irrational, procedurally improper and was a violation of the constitution.

The application said 17 foreign-used-tyre importers were invited to a consultation and were told of the fee increase.

In June 2019, Rollins told the executive director of the TTBS that the increase did not conform with the Standards Act.

In response, the TTBS insisted the decision was an operational one and was made after an exhaustive review of inspection services for pre-owned and commercial tyres. While admitting to not gazetting the increase in fees, the TTBS said importers, manufacturers and distributors were told of the decision and the implementation date of November 1, 2018.

The application said the decision to increase fees was not made by members of the TTBS but the executive director, whose powers are limited to the operations of the bureau. Decisions, it said, are made by a majority of votes.

Rollins Tyres is represented by attorneys Kelvin Ramkissoon and Nizam Saladeen.