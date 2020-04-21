TT footballers await approval to return home

In this file photo, Shackiel Henry shoots at goal during a V.League I match between Bình Dương and Nam Định FC at Gò Đậu Stadium, Thủ Dầu Một, Vietnam on March 16, 2018. -

FOUR TT footballers are yet to get approval from the Ministry of National Security to return home from Barbados, even though they have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

The players – strikers Shirlo Johnson and Shackiel Henry, defenders Dwight Pope and Garnet Diaz, all play for Paradise FC in the Coca-Cola Barbados Football Association Premier League.

Henry, in an interview on Tuesday, said, “We are still waiting on permission to enter Trinidad.”

According to a story on the Barbados Today website on Tuesday, Paradise FC president Adrian Donovan mentioned that the four players were expected to return home on Wednesday, along with 33 other TT nationals stuck on the island for the past fortnight, once they were each able to pay US$634.50 to a private charter.

Henry noted, “That’s only if we get the permission (from the Security Ministry) before the two flights leave. The e-mail for approval is still pending.”

The 26-year-old Henry, who previously played for Point Fortin Civic, W Connection, Club Sando, Central FC, as well as Vietnam clubs SL Nghe An FC and Nam Dinh, said, “We are doing okay, thanks to the support we are getting from the ones in Barbados here during this pandemic.”

The players have received support from both members of the Paradise FC and the Barbados Football Association.

Henry and his TT team-mates stay at Ivy, St Michael and they occupy themselves at “a field nearby where we do personal work.”

Concerning the feedback they have received from TT, Henry said, “Everyone has been worried due to this pandemic and us being away from our families. So they are all just awaiting a positive response on us coming back to Trinidad.”

Asked what this experience has taught him, Henry replied, “How life can be without the simple things that we take for granted.”

Efforts to contact Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, for a comment proved futile.