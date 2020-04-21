Trinis return from Barbados

Caribbean Airlines planes in there hangar at the Piarco International Airport. These planes were grounded since the Government closed our boarders from midnight on March 23, 2020. - SUREASH CHOLAI

Sixteen of the 33 Trinidad and Tobago nationals who were among the people stranded in Barbados as a result of TT’s borders being closed because of covid19, landed at about 2pm at Piarco.

They came in on a chartered Caribbean Airlines flight, at their own expense, and were taken straight to the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua where they would be monitored.

The plane which brought them home, turned around shortly after to return to Barbados to bring home the remaining 17.

The group went on a cruise in Dubai and were trying to make their way back to the country before the borders were closed on March 23 but failed to do so and were stuck in Barbados.