Tobago to get 4 more ventilators by Friday

A ventilator which has been set up at the Scarborough General Hospital for covid19 patients. -

The Ministry of Health has decided to send four ventilators to Tobago, giving the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) nine ventilators in the fight against covid19.

At Tuesday morning virtual press briefing, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said the ventilators which were ordered for Tobago are currently stuck in Panama. He said, after a discussion with Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine on Sunday it was decided to immediately send ventilators from Trinidad to Tobago.

The ventilators are expected to arrive between Wednesday and Friday.

Deyalsingh said, "We have to also have Tobago ready in case they get an unfortunate spike. So far, they have five and they have never used the five. But we want to give TRHA extra capacity in the unlikely event that they do get a spike."