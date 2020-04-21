Sagicor makes donation to 7 homes

Sagicor donated groceries and hygiene items to Peace of Mind Nursing Home, Signal Hill. -

Sagicor donated groceries and hygiene items to support the 20 residents at the Peace of Mind Nursing Home in Signal Hill. In addition to providing items to this home, the insurance company also committed to providing these items for three months to: Angel Care Home in Pleasantville; Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery; Wings of Care Elderly Home; Hope Centre in San Fernando; Living Water Community in Port of Spain, a halfway house for battered women and children; and Fairhaven Eventide Elderly Home in Belmont. Overall, Sagicor completed deliveries of essential food and toiletries to over 200 people at seven homes for children and the elderly across TT. The company is also helping the homeless via a Sagicor Meals on Us programme, donating food items to the San Fernando Centre for Displaced Persons.