Rowley right aboutthe Guyana election

THE EDITOR: I write to applaud Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for undertaking that trip to Guyana a little over a month ago to bring resolution over the election impasse of March 2. The PM subsequently made two media responses:

1. On the trip itself and the Caricom effort, at the request of President Granger, to have a recount of ballots that was subsequently abandoned by the Granger government in a court challenge.

2. The ruling by the Guyana Appeals Court that seemed to suggest that Caricom was usurping the authority of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom).

The PM ought to be praised for stating his position unequivocally. He sated that he is worried and that it does not look like Guyana’s election would end well. Many in Guyana are in agreement with the PM’s views.

After more than six weeks, there is no agreed-upon solution by the ruling and opposition sides on resolving the issue of a transparent count to determine which party officially won the election. An unofficial count shows the opposition PPP won, which has been backed up with statements of the poll, but the ruling PNC-led coalition claims it has won without showing standard operating procedures.

Gecom announced there would be a recount of votes as per the Caricom agreement signed by Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, the former president. But the modalities of the recount have not been announced. The recount is expected to take months. Thus, Rowley is right that the ending does not look good.

Guyanese also salute the PM for his courage on addressing the matter. They have been very critical of the Opposition. Aside from Ganga Singh, who raised the issue of Guyana electoral fraud in Parliament, the other 17 MPs and the six senators have lost their voice. Some lost their manhood. Cat ate their tongue. Their silence speaks volumes in the face of electoral injustice.

The people of Guyana thank the PM and his government as champions of democracy in Guyana.

DR VISHNU BISRAM

via e-mail