Ramadhar: Recall Parliament

MP for St Augustine, Prakash Ramadhar. -

St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar is calling for the government to immediately resume sittings of Parliament.

In a release sent on April 20, Ramadhar said the government must be held accountable by allowing the opposition to properly question its actions in Parliament.

“We have seen this crisis of covid19 and the Government's response," said Ramadhar, the sole Congress of the People (COP) MP. "We must admit that they have taken some good steps, but we must also admit that there has been too much overreach and a strong disregard for the requirements of a democracy. No sitting of Parliament has been called for this extended period.”

The Lower House last sat on March 25 and the Senate on March 26. Both Houses were adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Ramadhar said the only questions the government answers are at the daily press briefing.

“It is necessary for us to have legitimate debate in our Parliament and not...press conferences alone. Our people should be afforded the opportunity to pay attention to arguments on both sides and out of which will come better answers.

“We need to ensure that whatever decisions are taken are done with a long-term benefit to this nation and, indeed, to ensure short-term gains and protections.”

Ramadhar said as most businesses are closed, working-class people are struggling financially.

“Whilst food cards may be a temporary respite for a limited few the wider question remains, what will we make of TT when this crisis has ended and we have inherited a far greater one?”

He said the Opposition had tried since January 31 to have the covid19 epidemic debated in Parliament, but it was refused by the Speaker. He said attempts in the Senate were also refused.

“That is now behind us but as we move forward we cannot allow democracy to fall to the wayside. We cannot permit that in a crisis we can forget the rules that regulate democracy…My call is that there must be an immediate recall of the Parliament for us to shake off the belief that in a crisis we can forget all of the protections of our constitution.”