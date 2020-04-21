Penal family needs help to rebuild house

PRESSURE!: Homeowner Chandarkha Sookhoo talks to councillor for Debe South Purushottam Singh about damage sustained to his home by strong winds and heavy rain in Bownath Trace, Penal, on Sunday. - Jeff Mayers

The Chandrakha family of eight, from Bownath Trace, Debe, is appealing to hardware stores and anyone else who can help them with materials to rebuild their home.

High winds and rain on Sunday caused tremendous damage and now the family is staying with relatives.

The winds blew off the roof of their house and all their furniture and appliances were soaked. Now they have no large appliances including their fridge and stove. They could not save their beds, couch, chairs and the children’s schoolbooks.

Adesha Chandrakha said this is the second time the family has had to deal with damage caused by heavy rain and high winds.

"Just a year ago we were forced to repair the roof and now it is gone again," he said.

When the news broke on Sunday on social media, members of the public sent the family food, water and household items.

"We are grateful and thankful to those who took the time to visit us and provide food for the children in our home," Adesha said.

They are asking for materials such as galvanise, cement, bricks, plyboard and planks.

Most of their money was spent last year on repairs, he said.

Adesha said last year he visited the Social Welfare office in San Fernando, as well as the National Self Help Commission's office (NSHC) for help for his family, but they got nothing.

"This is why I do not think we will get any help from these offices," he said.

So Adesha is calling on Social Development and Family Affairs Minister Camille Robinson Regis to look into their situation.

“We are unemployed and now, because of this covid19, we are out of jobs. We are told to stay at home, therefore we are not allowed to go out and do odd jobs in order to rebuild our home."

Head of the family Chandrakha Sookoo, 72, is a former construction worker and gardener who is in poor health.

Councillor for Debe South Purushottam Singh said the Debe/Penal Regional Corporation was trying its best to help the family but had funding challenges.The corporation delivered mattresses, and a tarpaulin to cover the house temporarily .