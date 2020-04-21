Paediatrics head: Any child with covid19 will be in good hands

Dr Joanne Paul -

Dr Joanne Paul, head of the Paediatric Emergency Department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, says paediatricians throughout the country have been working together in response to the covid19 pandemic.

She said they are in constant contact via calls and messages to remain updated.

"So we have our private paediatricians that are still open...we have the community doctors who are engaged, the peripheral emergency medicine systems, and all the paediatricians in hospital and ourselves."

She said only one child has tested positive for the virus thus far and is at the Caura Hospital.

"We're very focused on making sure we take care of any child that has symptoms, especially moderate to severe symptoms. We're very focused on making sure nothing happens to that child as much as we can."