Paediatrician: Children 5 and over must wear masks

Dr Joanne Paul -

Head of the Paediatric Emergency Department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Dr Joanne Paul, says children over five years old should “definitely” wear masks because of the covid19 pandemic.

She made the statement at Tuesday’s daily covid19 briefing hosted by the Ministry of Health.

“If the child is less than two years old – no mask.

“Between two years and five years old, if they can tolerate a mask, that’s fine. If they can’t, if they’re taking the mask and sucking it, chewing it up, running their nose all over it, it makes no sense.”

She said while most cases in children are mild, parents should still ensure they take the necessary precautions. She also urged parents not to be afraid of going to the hospital.

“Do not stay at home and think ‘If I go outside, I will get covid19.’

“You must be aware this is your child, this is your responsibility to take care of them.”