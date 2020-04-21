One more person tests positive for covid19

One more person has tested positive for covid19 bringing the number of cases to 115, said the Ministry of Health in its 4pm update on Tuesday.

The ministry is awaiting results from the epidemiological investigation. Out of the total positive cases, 52 came from the group of nationals who returned from a cruise.

Two more people were also discharged from covid19 quarantine – one from the Couva hospital and the other from the Home of Football step-down facility in Couva. The number of discharged people is 28.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing was 1393.