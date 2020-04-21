Man held for policeman's killing not yet charged

The man who was arrested in relation to the shooting death of Special Reserve Police officer Julien Emmanuel at his Chaguanas, home last Friday has not yet been charged.

Emmanuel, 56, was an assistant superintendent of police last assigned to the Child Protection Unit. He got into an argument with the suspect at his Edinburgh 500 home over the dumping of chemicals near his property.

During the altercation, the man reached for Emmanuel's gun and a struggle began.

Emmanuel was shot once in the chest.

The man later surrendered to police who were in the area looking for him.

Police said investigators from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III are expected to continue their interviews with the man. They said the man may be charged with manslaughter instead of murder.