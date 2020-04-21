Judge tells lawyers: Give clients responsible advice

LAWYERS have been urged to act responsibly when giving advice to their clients.

The advice came from Justice Frank Seepersad in a decision on malicious prosecution, wrongful arrest and false imprisonment claim filed by a woman who was arrested and charged by police in 2011.

Jeneille Richards brought a claim against the three police officers who arrested her on June 19, 2011, for being part of an assault on a woman.

According to Seepersad’s decision on Tuesday, Richards and three friends were waiting for transport when her friends approached another woman and assaulted her.

Richards said she tried to assist the victim, but removed herself from the situation and went home.

She was arrested and charged a few days later . She said she was not put on an identification parade.

Richards spent six months at the Women’s Prison because she could not post bail, and on May 28, 2015, the case against her was discharged at the magistrates’ court because the police officer who charged her failed to show up.

She claimed there were no reasonable grounds to charge her. Richards’s claim for wrongful arrest and false imprisonment was dismissed by Seepersad, who agreed with the State that the action was statute-barred as it was filed long after the four-year period allowed in law. She should have filed that claim by June 18, 2015.

Seepersad said her lawyers should have advised her on the time limitations for her case, since there was no doubt that it was statute-barred.

“Lawyers have an obligation to give sound legal advice on the realistic prospect of success of claims,” he said, adding that the pursuit of the claim led to wasting time and money.

“Lawyers must act responsibly and the best interest of their clients must be paramount.”

However, he ordered that Richards’s claim for malicious prosecution will go to trial, since the magisterial proceedings came to an end in May 2015.

Richards was represented by attorney Natalie Sanchez-Andrews. The State was represented by attorneys Nicole Yee Fung and Radha Sookdeo.