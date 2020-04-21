House sits on April 27

Communications Minister Donna Cox.

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Communications Minister Donna Cox confirmed the House of Representatives will sit on April 27.

At Tuesday’s daily covid19 media briefing, Cox added that the order paper for next week’s sitting was issued on Monday. They were responding to statements from St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar about the absence of parliamentary sittings and possible overreach by Government in the implementation of measures to deal with covid19.

At the April 27 sitting, National Security Minister Stuart Young will open debate on the Administration of Justice (Electronic Monitoring) (Amendment) Bill, 2020. This piece of legislation is key to implementation of electronic monitoring for people who are released from prison on parole.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said electronic monitoring is a key piece of the puzzle regarding the release of low-risk prisoners from TT's prisons to prevent the spread of covid19 there.