Horrors for evicted Debe family

The office of the Housing Development Corporation, South Quay, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The nightmare continues for a Debe family being evicted by their landlord.

On Monday, Newsday reported the family is being put out of their home of three years because they are unable to pay rent during the covid19 pandemic lockdown. The home is part of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) development and is being rented out by the owner to the family of five.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said the landlord and his wife came to the house.

“He came banging down the door (and) threatened us…He said if HDC finds out, he will find us and deal with us.”

The 25-year-old mother of three told Newsday after the story was published, HDC representatives visited on Monday. They told the family not to leave the premises until they received word from the corporation on how to proceed. She said the HDC representatives are making a report on their behalf and are looking into the matter.

She said she has since found out what they are now experiencing may not be the first time the landlord has done something like this.

“He did this to other people,” she said.

Newsday reached out to HDC and Minister of Housing and Development, Edmund Dillon, but has not received a response.