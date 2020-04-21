Health Minister: Muslims will act responsibly during Ramadan

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he is confident that members of the Muslim community will continue to observe social distancing during the month of Ramadan.

He said he met with Muslim leaders at a meeting facilitated by Senator Kazim Hosein before TT had its first case of covid19 and at that meeting every single leader of the Muslim community pledged their support.

He said he has seen newspaper reports that some heads of Muslim communities are advising followers on how to maintain their religious obligations at home. He said he had no fear that the community would be responsible in the fight against covid19.

“We all need to have social distancing, and the only way we can save lives is to stay home.”