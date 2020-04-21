Fire guts $1.1m Scarborough house

A house on Ottley Street, Scarborough was gutted by fire on Monday night. PHOTO BY LEEANDRO NORAY -

Fire officers are investigating the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $1.1 million single-storey house at Ottley Street, Scarborough on Monday night.

The house is owned by Kurt James who rents the property. Fortunately, the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire officials told Newsday they received the distress call at 8.01 pm but were unable to save the house.

Officers say a woman and her three children who moved out almost a month ago, still had possessions at the house. Everything was destroyed.