Driver in fatal Macoya accident not yet charged

Police are still investigating the

death of ten-year-old Anessa Gabrina Nero, who was knocked down when she tried to cross the Priority Bus Route in Macoya on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said a27-year-old driver has not been charged but is helping police.

He is being investigated for causing death by dangerous driving and also being on the PBR without permission.

Police said the process involves licensing officers inspecting the car that was involved before charges can be laid for causing death by dangerous driving. Drivers found on the bus route without authorisation are ticketed and fined $2,000.

Anessa's mother told Newsday on Sunday that her daughter had gone to buy a snack and a pound of salt.

When Newsday visited the area on Sunday, shopkeeper Calvin Oliver, said Anessa's death was painful and he could not believe what had happened.

“She now came in with her little mask on her face and she was in a bubbly mood. I really can’t believe this happened."

Tunapuna CID is continuing enquiries.