CMO: Barbados 33 to be tested on return

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram. - Vidya Thurab

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram has said the 33 TT nationals returning from Barbados on Tuesday will be tested for covid19 when they arrive.

They are due to fly in to Piarco Airport today.

He said he has been in "constant contact" with Barbados CMO Dr Kenneth George to determine their medical and public health status.

He added that George recently told him Barbados will try to test the crew before they leave the island.

"A report is pending and will come across to me shortly

"We may get those results not before, but in a short while after. Our medical personnel, led by the county medical officer of health, will actually do full medical evaluation of every person that comes to TT, and a public health assessment to determine their risk of contracting or spreading covid19."

Parasram said once this is complete, it will be decided whether the 33 will be required to quarantine at home or a designated state facility.