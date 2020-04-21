Amalgamated Security reaches out with donation

HELPING HANDS: From left, Alana Lewis, Disaster Preparedness Coordinator (ERHA); Robert Baur, Group Marketing Manager at ASSL; Pamela Hosein, CEO of ASSL, Curtis Cummings, COO at ASSL and Dr Allana Best, Medical Officer of Health, St Andrew and St David with some of the appliances donated to the Health Ministry by Amalgamated Security Services Ltd (ASSL) on Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY ASSL - ASSL

AMALGAMATED Security Services Ltd (ASSL), under its “Amalgamated Security Saving Lives” program, has donated appliances to the Ministry of Health to support the ministry's national covid19 response. The appliances were donated on Saturday and are destined for two step-down quarantine facilities, namely the National Racquet Sports Centre in Tacarigua, and the Brooklyn facility in Sangre Grande.

Patti-Ann Williams, Chief Technical Coordinator – Disaster Preparedness, at the ministry thanked Amalgamated Security’s representatives for the donation, saying it will greatly contribute to setting up the National Racquet Sports Centre as a comfortable facility for covid19 step-down Patients.

Dr Allana Best, County Medical Officer of Health for St Andrew/St David, also emphasised how much these appliances will assist in further improving the comfort level of the patients at the already operational Brooklyn step-down facility.

Amalgamated Security, in a press release, said it embraced this opportunity to support the ministry in the common fight against the pandemic. This latest donation complements a number of initiatives by ASSL, including its cloth mask drive that saw the company producing and distributing 30,000 plus free cloth face masks to its employees, their families and the community at large;.

Recently, it also donated 51 sewing machines to NGOs and other social-impact organisations throughout the country to support the national effort in producing more masks; as well as various donations of hand sanitizers.

ASSL’s donations to the ministry included refrigerators (both 26 and 18 cubic feet), dryers (front load, 22lb or larger), washers (top load, 22lb or larger), stoves (30" range dual or gas), televisions (43-inch smart TVs), microwaves (1.0 cubic feet) and electric kettles.