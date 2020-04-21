23 recovering covid19 patients sent to Home of Football

A view of the Home of Football taken on Nov 18, 2019 during the opening ceremony of the TT Football Association’s facility, at Balmain, Couva. On Monday, the Southwest Regional Health Authority began receiving recovering covid19 patients - Marvin Hamilton

Twenty-three recovering covid19 patients from the Couva Hospital have been sent to the step-down facility at the Home of Football, Couva.

The 10am update from the Ministry of Health said all 23 patients are asymptomatic, stable and low risk.

There are no patients in the intensive care or high dependency units. The one person who was in the high dependency unit improved and is now moving about.

The number of people positive for covid19 remains at 114. No one has been diagnosed with covid19 since April 15. Twenty-six people have recovered and have been discharged.

The number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for testing was 1380.

Worldometer statistics, an independent global site recording covid19 statistics, as at 10.10am states total global coronavirus cases are 2,504,811, deaths are 171,843 with 659,601 recovered.