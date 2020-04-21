31 new samples sent for covid19 testing

The Ministry of Health has advised that 31 more samples for covid19 testing were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) since its update at 4 pm on Tuesday.

This brings the number of samples to 1424.

In its 10 pm update, the ministry said the number of confirmed cases remain at 115 after announcing at 4 pm that there was one additional confirmed case. In that update, it also announced that two more people have been discharged, bringing the total to 28.

This number remains unchanged and the total number of deaths remains at eight.

The ministry has advised that further updates will be provided during its 10 am media briefing on Wednesday.